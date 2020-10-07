Dawg Pound Report: The Emergence of Wyatt Teller

This time last year, if you asked a Browns fan who Wyatt Teller was, most fans would shake their head and say, “No not really.” However, Teller’s break-out season came just in time. The offensive line of the Browns consists of left tackle and rookie Jedrick Wills Jr., left guard all-pro Joel Bitonio on the left side.

\Snapping the ball to Baker Mayfield is NFLPA president JC Tretter. Right tackle has been a mystery this year, as Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard have both gotten snaps. Teller fills in right where Kevin Zeitler used to play, and has dominated defensive front seven’s all year. Let’s take a look at the film, just to see how great Wyatt Teller has been this year for the 3-1 Browns.

A little background on Teller before we look at film. He also played for the Bills, and the Browns acquired him by trading a fifth round pick for him. Teller and the whole line seem to have come together under offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who was head coach of the Raiders in 2002 and 2003. The guy in the video talks for about three minutes so just skip ahead to the 2:55 mark to get into Teller’s film study.

Run Blocking

In the first play, against the Bengals, Teller takes his man completely out of the play and gets himself a pancake block. Even though this was a play-action pass, Teller completely dominates the right side of the line to give quarterback Baker Mayfield a clean play-action pocket to throw in, with no one chasing him from behind in large part due to Teller’s pancake block.

His next play in this film study reminds me a bit of left guard for the Colts Quenton Nelson. Teller takes his man completely out of the play again. However this time, Nick Chubb is following his block, and because of Teller’s excellent block, there was a hole that anyone can run through, let alone the best back in the NFL, Nick Chubb.

If you skip to the 3:10 mark in the video, you will see Teller blocking on a draw play. In this play, it’s imperative that Teller engages his man quickly, which he does. It is important for Teller to get a push on the interior defensive lineman, because JC Tretter is coming in right behind him to pull and lead block for Chubb. Tretter snaps the ball, makes sure no one is his to block in the area, then he hits the hole like a back. This creates space for the running back to come through. Although this article is really about Teller, it should be known that under coach Callahan, all of the Browns offensive linemen pull very well.

Pull Blocks

Finally we get into Teller’s specialty this year. Pulling around to lead block for fullback Andy Janovich, and eventually lead back Chubb. If you skip to the 3:25 mark in the video you get to see Teller pulling. It is important to know that Teller’s first step is very good. The ball is snapped, and Teller immediately steps backward and towards the whole he needs to make on the left side. Honestly this play is just perfect. Teller is the first one in the hole, as takes Vincent Ray of the Bengals, completely out of the play. The best part about this play is that Teller clears the way for fullback Andy Janovich. The fullback takes care of another linebacker, creating a big gap where a back like Chubb can easily run through.

The next play is on the goal line for the Browns. You get to see how much of a push Teller gets off the ball. He takes the interior lineman and pushes him out to create the hole for Nick Chubb, who ends up scoring.

PFF Grades

Before the season, no one really knew who would be playing right guard once the season started. However through four games this year, PFF has graded Teller as the leagues top guard. Teller grades out with a 94.1 offensive efficiency with his run block grading out at a league leading 93.7. He will have to work some on his pass protection, as he grades out at only 76.9 on PFF.

(Source: PFF)

Overall, this year has started quite well for the Browns who also have players in the top three of PFF at edge defender (Myles Garrett), fullback (Andy Janovich), and center (JC Tretter). The Browns have focused on their run game all year. They have won three games in a row by keeping it on the ground. Last week, against the Cowboys, the Browns had over 300-rushing yards. However, with Chubb out with an MCL Sprain, the other backs need to step up.

If the line plays the way they have in these last three games, you or me could be standing in the backfield. Guys like Teller, Tretter, and Bitonio are forces on the interior. Tretter and Bitonio have been through it all with the Browns. With the dominance of Teller, and the other linemen, Tretter and Bitonio will never have to go back to the way it was the past couple years.

UPDATE:

#Browns Wyatt Teller posted a run-blocking grade of 94.9 against Dallas, the best single-game run-block grade by a guard since Marshal Yanda in WK 6 of 2014 (96.1). pic.twitter.com/fvNbwDT1D4 — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 7, 2020 Wyatt Teller, All-Pro?

Source: PFF

