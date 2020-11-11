Tonight on episode ten of the Fourth & Long Podcast, presented by BackSportsPage, the guys discuss the weekend slate of college football games. Also, breaking news from today, COVID has forced three games to be postponed this weekend. What does that mean for the college football landscape, and are we headed in a direction where more unfortunate players, coaches, staff members, and family are directly affected by the virus. The fellas also get into some segments including: One-Minute Debate, Helmet Stickers, Heismanology, Room for Improvement, Two Truths and Two Lies, and finally everyone’s favorite segment: Trivia! We will also go over our picks for the weekend and our locks. Feel free to join the party by commenting or tweeting at @4thandlongpod!
Featured Articles
-
Big Blue Report/ 1 hour ago
Graham Gano Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
(Per Michael Eisan) EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Graham Gano is the rare professional athlete...
-
NCAA/ 2 hours ago
The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 10: Was Notre Dame vs Clemson the Game of the Year?
Tonight on episode ten of the Fourth & Long Podcast, presented by BackSportsPage, the...
-
Community Events/ 2 hours ago
NFL RECOGNIZES AND HONORS THE MILITARY COMMUNITY THROUGH INCREASED GRANTS AND PARTNERSHIPS
COVID-19 has brought exceptional challenges to the military community that underscore the importance of...
-
AEW Wrestling/ 14 hours ago
All Elite Wrestling Announces Launch of AEW GAMES
November 10, 2020 – After revolutionizing the wrestling industry, AEW today shared its plans...