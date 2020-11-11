Connect with us

The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 10: Was Notre Dame vs Clemson the Game of the Year?

Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 10

Tonight on episode ten of the Fourth & Long Podcast, presented by BackSportsPage, the guys discuss the weekend slate of college football games. Also, breaking news from today, COVID has forced three games to be postponed this weekend. What does that mean for the college football landscape, and are we headed in a direction where more unfortunate players, coaches, staff members, and family are directly affected by the virus. The fellas also get into some segments including: One-Minute Debate, Helmet Stickers, Heismanology, Room for Improvement, Two Truths and Two Lies, and finally everyone’s favorite segment: Trivia! We will also go over our picks for the weekend and our locks. Feel free to join the party by commenting or tweeting at @4thandlongpod!

