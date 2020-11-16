On this special shortened episode of The Fourth & Long Podcast, Jake has some breaking news that we will discuss. The fellas get into a lot of news & notes from this upcoming weekend. We have no Game of the Week this week, so we talk about some other match-ups. And of course we get into some segments like: one-minute debate, today in sports history, two truths and two lies, Mount Rushmore of CFB Players, the bottom three in CFB, the coaching hot seat, and of course trivia! We also discuss some recent recruiting news and go over some Mid-American Conference Football games this past week. Join in on the fun by commenting or tweeting @4thandlongpod.
Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE
Follow Jake on Twitter: @PiccuitoJacob
