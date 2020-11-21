Another college football weekend, and another set of games postponed or cancelled. However the fellas are in a good mood today. They get to talk about some good football games in week 12. To start off we’ll dive into “Today In Sports History.” Then we head into News & Notes from the week, including positive tests and the games that are cancelled/postponed. We also dive into a little bit of recruiting news and re-live the absolutely thrilling game between Tulane and Tulsa last night. Then Jake takes over and we have “two truths and two lies,” followed by some coaches who are really feeling the heat under them. We then head into the week 12 slate, including our game of the week Bedlam, or Oklahoma State at Oklahoma. We will go over our picks and locks and check out our records so far in both of those categories. Finally to close out the episode, the guys discuss some potential awards winners, and obviously trivia! Be sure to join in and comment and ask questions. Follow the podcast on Twitter @4thandlongpod!

Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE

Follow Jake On Twitter: @PiccuitoJacob