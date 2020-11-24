Connect with us

4th And Long

The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 14: The Playoff Picture is Becoming Somewhat Clear

The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 14

What a great college football weekend. Week 12 gave us upsets, close games, overtime games, and some off-field banter between programs. Jake and Justin can’t wait to get in the studio and talk about the wild weekend that was. The Fellas will discuss all of the games, including Ohio State’s scare versus Indiana, and Oklahoma’s continued dominance of rival Oklahoma State. The guys will also get into some segments like Two Truths and Two Lies (Ryan Day), Players of the Week, Top Tens, Heismanology, today in sports history, and of course Trivia. The guys will also discuss and break down the latest AP poll. Be sure to follow the podcast on Twitter @4thandlongpod . Also follow the hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and Jake (@PiccuitoJacob).

