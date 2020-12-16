Make sure you check out Fourth & Long’s Alternative Playoff and VOTE! Voting ends Thursday Night!
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Fourth & Long Podcast. On this edition, named “Conference Championship Weekend,” the fellas discuss a small group of games from week 15, they also go over an alternative playoff option, and cover some news in notes around the country. Segments include one-minute trivia, locks & picks records, Hesimanology, Helmet Stickers, Two Truths and Two Lies, Top Tens, and of course Trivia. Be sure to tune in live at 3 PM, or download it wherever you download your podcasts. Follow the show, @4thandlonpod, Jake, @PiccuitoJacob, and Justin, @BrownlojCLE. Join in on the fun by commenting and asking questions. It’s The Fourth & Long Podcast, presented to you by @backsportspage!
