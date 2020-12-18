The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 19: Win or Go Home

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Fourth & Long Podcast, with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and Jake (@PicuittoJacob). Today the fellas get into some recruiting news, as signing day was on Wednesday. On top of that the guys break down every conference championship game and pick the winners. The fellas will also discuss the Fourth & Long Alternative Playoff, and who moved on from round one. Finally we have a holiday themed one-minute debate, and of course trivia! You can follow the podcast on Twitter (@4thandlongpod). Feel free to comment or ask questions. Just join in on the fun. This weekend is do or die for teams like Northwestern, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Alabama. With that being said, if you aren’t pumped for the Saturday Conference Championship slate, you should be.