Connect with us

4th And Long

The Fourth & Long Podcast Epiosode 20: The Final Four is Set

The Fourth & Long Podcast Epiosode 20

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of the Fourth & Long Podcast with your hosts, JB and Jake. On this new episode the guys will obviously get into the college football playoff final top 25, the semi-finals, the New Year’s Six Bowls, and some other intriguing match-ups during bowl season. Jake & Justin will also go over their first team all-Americans, Award Winners, and of course their picks and locks for bowl season. On top of that the guys will get into some way too early top tens for next year in college football, predict next year’s final four, and get into some segments, yes including trivia. You can follow Justin & Jake on Twitter at @BrownlojCLE (Justin) and @PiccuitoJacob (Jake). Also you can follow the show for updates and news around college football @4thandlongpod. The table is set, the appetizers are about to be served, so let’s get into some post-season college football!

Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Giants VS Ravens Live Coverage

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v122420 – Harden Embarrasses the Rockets, Westbrook and Jokic notch Triple Doubles (in Losses)

Ryan Truland

Fighters Primed to Headline for the First Time in 2021

Justin Brownlow

The Fourth & Long Podcast Epiosode 20: The Final Four is Set

Adam Cohen

New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoid arbitration

More in 4th And Long