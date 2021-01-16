Connect with us

4th And Long

The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 23: Alabama is Too Fast, Too Strong, and Too Good

The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 23: Alabama Is Too Fast, Too Strong, and Too Good

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Fourth & long Podcast with your hosts JB & Jake. Well the College Football Season has finally ended, and Alabama & Nick Saban have another Title. We talk about the National Championship, and then head into some topics for next year including recruiting, head coaching changes, and Heisman Odds for 2021-22. We will still be doing a weekly podcast about college football, because we all know football never sleeps. Oh and yes, we will have Trivia!

*We had some technical difficulties, being that my internet cut out at the very end. Sorry For the Inconvenience!

Follow Us on Twitter: JB: @BrownlojCLE – Jake: @PiccuitoJacob

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

HISTORY WAS MADE AT HARD TO KILL

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

Points, Points, Points! Let’s Take a Look Back at the Mayfield and Mahomes Match-Up in 2016

Ryan Truland

UFC Fight Island 7 – Appreciating Max Holloway

Adam Cohen

After Signing LeMahieu And Kluber, What Else Do The Yankees Have Planned This Offseason?

More in 4th And Long