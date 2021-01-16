Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Fourth & long Podcast with your hosts JB & Jake. Well the College Football Season has finally ended, and Alabama & Nick Saban have another Title. We talk about the National Championship, and then head into some topics for next year including recruiting, head coaching changes, and Heisman Odds for 2021-22. We will still be doing a weekly podcast about college football, because we all know football never sleeps. Oh and yes, we will have Trivia!
*We had some technical difficulties, being that my internet cut out at the very end. Sorry For the Inconvenience!
Follow Us on Twitter: JB: @BrownlojCLE – Jake: @PiccuitoJacob
