This evening on The Fourth & Long Podcast Episode 9 the fellas get into Today in Sport’s History, plus news & notes on the virus and other happenings in college football. Finally Jacob and Justin discuss the games being played this weekend, including three huge match-ups, one taking place tonight at 9:45 Eastern Time. (9) BYU travels to (21) Boise State to take on the Broncos on the smurf turf. We also discuss (5) Georgia vs (8) Florida in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. We also go into detail previewing (1) Clemson traveling to (4) Notre Dame. We get into some segments including 1-Minute Debate, Top Tens, Players to Watch, and of course our locks. We finish the night with some trivia.