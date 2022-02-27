The James Harden Era Has Begun

James Harden played his first game in the Philadelphia 76ers uniform on Friday, and what a debut it was. Harden seemed completely integrated into the team, and it was a vintage Harden performance. He finished with a wildly efficient 27 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists, getting a double-double with ease in his first game, and the sky really does seem like the limit for this squad.

The Playmaking

Ben Morse/CNN

Having a legit playmaker back on the team made a world of difference. The sheer confidence that Harden exhibited in handling the ball and zipping passes around the court was fantastic to watch. Having someone you are 100% confident in handling the ball each and every time up the court, able to easily withstand defensive pressure and not panic pass the ball is such a weapon, not to mention Harden’s elite vision. He was able to find shooters time and time again, in a way the Sixers’ haven’t had since Ben Simmons. The Sixers’ were unsustainably hot from three on Friday, but it can’t be understated how many easy attempts they were able to get because of James Harden. The passes themselves were also well-done. Harden had a number of accurate one-handed quick passes that the other Sixers really can’t do, and it was so refreshing to see the ball ping around.

All of that was similar to what Ben Simmons brought of course. Where Harden was a clear upgrade however, was his gravity. That’s normally a term reserved for shooters, but it’s undeniable that Harden has it as well. He was able to move the defense just by being present, which opened things up for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Defenses often have to double Harden, and there’s no easy choice against the screen. Over gives him an easy path to the basket, under leads to an easy three, and hedging or committing two guys to him means Embiid is free in the paint which is simply not what any opponent wants. Against Simmons all they had to do was drop everyone and the play was basically over. That’s not the case anymore. The ease at which Harden plays, the unhurried pace but deadly effectiveness is a revelation, and he’s everything Simmons was as a playmaker but much more.

The Scoring

Of course, Harden wasn’t brought in just to assist others, he was brought to be that secondary scorer to Embiid that the Sixers’ have never truly had. A man to beat an opponent one-on-one when Embiid isn’t feeling it, or make them pay when Embiid is doubled. Harden showed he can do that as well. 27 points on 7/12 shooting is unbelievable, and he did it the normal Harden way. He hit triples with aplomb, and when he needed to get in the paint and get some easy foul shots he could do that too. He even combined the two and had two four-point plays!

The timing of his scoring was also critical. In the first half, with Embiid shooting 2/8, Harden was easily able to slot in and carry the offense, scoring 17 of his 27 in the half. When Embiid got going in the second half, Harden stepped back and started dishing, getting seven of his 12 assists. That ability to recognize exactly what is needed out of him at any time is so critical, and the sheer ability to DO both roles is ridiculously valuable.

The Sixers’ never really went on long droughts that were so common in the Simmons-Embiid era, because Harden was able to generate so many buckets either by scoring them himself or assisting others. He won’t be this hyper efficient always, but the new way the Sixers’ play was the key factor that should give every 76er’s fan so much confidence.

The Team Dynamic

Associated Press

One criticism of Harden was the team dynamic and negative impact on chemistry he could bring. Especially with the numerous hit pieces that came out directly after being traded. How the team acts in a blowout is hardly indicative of how things will go when the going gets tough of course, but it’s hard to say Harden’s presence was anything but positive. The team was energized and on their feet, and at times just looked in sheer awe of what Harden could do. The bench reaction when Harden had his second four-point play opportunity was one of laughter at just how absurdly skilled he is. The guys looked so excited to play together, and it’s clear there aren’t any issues, right now at least.

On the basketball side, Harden gives coach Doc Rivers so many options, and the primary difference was the two scorer pairing that Rivers can go with at all times. River’s said he wanted two of Harden, Embiid, Harris and Maxey on the court at all times, and while the game was competitive he pretty much stuck with that. No more bench lineups, and no more lineups that simply cannot score. There are four guys that can drop 20 points at any time, and two of them on the floor together is a blessing. The first look pairings were also the most logical. Harden and Harris shared the court, with Harden taking the lead role and Harris playing off-ball as needed, and then Maxey and Embiid together so the ball-handling doesn’t get too redundant and Maxey doesn’t get relegated to standing around. Each pairing has one of the two best scorers in the league, and there isn’t much overlap in their skillsets. Considering it’s still the regular season, Rivers’ will still probably experiment on the pairs which should be encouraged, but this does seem like the winner already. Most importantly though, it seems the all-bench lineups are finally done. Harden is what truly allows this to happen. If the Sixers tried this with Ben, then any pair with Simmons would be obviously offensively weaker. Now, both are equally dangerous.

To the Moon

It’s hard not to salivate over just how effective the Sixers’ offense looked. It was pretty much equal to anyone’s wildest dreams of how perfect a pairing Embiid and Harden would be. It won’t always go this smooth and easy, but even if this is the upper bound of how well this team can do, there isn’t much that can stop the Sixers or even really compete if they play like this. There is no doubt this is truly a championship squad, and barring injury it’s hard not to see this team as title favorites. The James Harden era has begun, and it is wonderful.