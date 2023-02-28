The Josh Hart effect has kicked in full force as he has made a tremendous impact on this New York Knicks team both offensively and defensively. The Knicks are on a five game win streak since Hart was acquired. Those wins came against the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Knicks Averages

Hart has been playing his best basketball since 2021 where he played just thirteen games with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Villanova alum is averaging 14.2 points ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, and one steal a game. Hart is also shooting 61% from the field and 62.5% from behind the arc.

Should Hart Start?

Hart comes off the bench despite getting more minutes than Quentin Grimes. Hart is better in every statistical metric except tied with Grimes in blocks with 0.6 a game. The Maryland product is the better player and should start on paper. The Knicks are winning games with him coming off of the bench however and should just go with the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is most likely not going to change up the starting lineup though unless there are injuries.

Jazz Game

Hart scored eleven points while logging seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals in just twenty-six minutes in his Knicks debut. The versatile wing was able to help the Knicks win 126-120.

Nets Game

Hart scored twenty-seven points to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in his best game as a Knick to date. The Knicks were able to cruise past their rival with a score of 124-106. The Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets for the first time since January of 2020.

Hawks Game

Hart still contributed with thirteen points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block in his first road game as a Knick. The Knicks once again were able to win in convincing fashion by a score of 122-101.

Wizards Game

This was hands down Hart’s worst game as a Knick. Hart only had five points shooting 2-6 from the field and snagging six rebounds and four assists. The Knicks were still able to win though 115-109.

Pelicans Game

Hart was able to regain his composure against the New Orleans Pelicans with a fifteen point, five rebound, two assist, and two block performance. The Knicks won 128-106 in a huge home win.