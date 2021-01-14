Connect with us

NBA

The Man to Man Podcast Episode 1: Alabama Steamrolls Ohio State, The Browns Won A Playoff Game, and Where is Kyrie?

The Man to Man Podcast Episode 1: Nick Saban wins his Seventh, The Browns won a Playoff Game, and Where in the World Is Kyrie?

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man podcast. We have changed things up, we will still talk about college hoops, but we will also be covering current events in the sporting world. On this episode, we will talk about Nick Saban’s historic Seventh National Championship, how the Browns beat the Steelers, and we try and find out where Kyrie Irving is.

You can follow both hosts on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE & @thb315.

This will be a weekly podcast on Wednesday Evenings where we just talk sports with each other. Current events like the James Harden trade, the NFL Playoffs, and of course college hoops and football will be talked about.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in NBA