Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man podcast. We have changed things up, we will still talk about college hoops, but we will also be covering current events in the sporting world. On this episode, we will talk about Nick Saban’s historic Seventh National Championship, how the Browns beat the Steelers, and we try and find out where Kyrie Irving is.

This will be a weekly podcast on Wednesday Evenings where we just talk sports with each other. Current events like the James Harden trade, the NFL Playoffs, and of course college hoops and football will be talked about.