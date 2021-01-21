Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of the Man to Man podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and TB (@thb315). Today the fellas discuss a wild NFL Playoff Divisional Round Weekend. They also will reveal their first mock drafts, and have some discussions about different prospects. The Fellas will also be talking some college hoops , the NBA, and the NFL Coaching Carousel. They wrap it up with two awesome segments, Mount Rushmore of Backyard Baseball/Football Players, and of course some hockey trivia. It’s going to be a great show with laughs throughout. Tune In at Noon ET to check it out!
Featured Articles
-
AEW Wrestling/ 6 hours ago
Will Hobbs on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast
We’re happy to share Will Hobbs’ exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the...
-
Features/ 7 hours ago
Is Patrick Mahomes Ready?
Patrick Mahomes, possibly the best quarterback in the league, is having trouble at the...
-
NBA/ 16 hours ago
The NBA’s COVID Protocols Are Broken–Here’s How I’d Fix Them
If the NBA’s Orlando Bubble was a carefully-run marathon of precaution, testing, and protocols,...
-
NFL/ 19 hours ago
Nick Sirianni: Who is the Eagles New Head Coach?
It’s not official quite yet, but it’s all but guaranteed that Indianapolis Colts offensive...