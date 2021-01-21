Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of the Man to Man podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and TB (@thb315). Today the fellas discuss a wild NFL Playoff Divisional Round Weekend. They also will reveal their first mock drafts, and have some discussions about different prospects. The Fellas will also be talking some college hoops , the NBA, and the NFL Coaching Carousel. They wrap it up with two awesome segments, Mount Rushmore of Backyard Baseball/Football Players, and of course some hockey trivia. It’s going to be a great show with laughs throughout. Tune In at Noon ET to check it out!