Connect with us

NCAA

The Man to Man Podcast Episode II: NFL Mock Draft 1.0 Plus NFL Playoffs, and I’m Still Sad

The Man to Man Podcast Episode II: NFL Mock Draft 1.0 Plus NFL Playoffs, and I’m Still Sad

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of the Man to Man podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and TB (@thb315). Today the fellas discuss a wild NFL Playoff Divisional Round Weekend. They also will reveal their first mock drafts, and have some discussions about different prospects. The Fellas will also be talking some college hoops , the NBA, and the NFL Coaching Carousel. They wrap it up with two awesome segments, Mount Rushmore of Backyard Baseball/Football Players, and of course some hockey trivia. It’s going to be a great show with laughs throughout. Tune In at Noon ET to check it out!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Will Hobbs on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

College Football Is Not Over: FCS Pre-Season Top Ten Plus Walter Payton Award Watch List

Ryan Truland

UFC 257 — Everything You Need to Know

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #64: Todd Zolecki Interview

More in NCAA