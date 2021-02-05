Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) & Tom (@thb315). We’re only a couple days away from the Super Bowl, so this episode will be a Super Bowl Special! The fellas will discuss key match-ups, important players, and of course get into some prop bet fun. To finish it off the guys will give their predictions and end with some Super Bowl Trivia! Feel free to comment and join in on the conversation!
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 3 hours ago
BSP’s UFC Vegas 18 Staff Predictions
Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov are set to battle it out tomorrow at...
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
A Scouts’ Intricate Eye
Scouts are the gatekeepers of the sports world. It is up to them to...
-
Features/ 6 hours ago
Bauer signs 3-year, $102M deal with the Dodgers
After months of speculation, free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer officially signs with the defending...
-
NBA/ 10 hours ago
The Man To Man Podcast Episode IV: Super Bowl Special!
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast with...