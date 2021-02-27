The Man to Man Podcast Episode IX: Wentz To Indy & College Hoops Heating Up + John Carroll Head Basketball Coach Pete Moran Interview

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast.On today’s Episode IX: Wentz to Indy and College Hoops Heating Up, Tom (@tbh315) & JB (@BrownlojCLE) sit down to discuss the Carson Wentz trade to the Colts. Was their a winner, did they both win, or as JB puts it, everyone lost. The guys also get into some college football news, along with some great topics in college hoops. Finally they introduce a new segment called, “Where’d He Go To School” plus some other segments. Be sure to tune in!
