Back Sports Page Presents a new exciting episode of The Man to Man Podcast with your hosts, JB (@BrownlojCLE) and Tom (@thb315). Today the guys dive right into Super Bowl Reactions. How is it possible Tom Brady won his tenth Super Bowl, and he’s 43. They also get into some big time performers and some guys who didn’t have the best evening. On top of Super Bowl talk, the guys divulge on College Hoops. North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas are all unranked for the first time in more than 60 years. To finish it off the guys give their Mount Rushmore of favorite sports movies, and get into some fill in the blank, and of course Trivia! Lacrosse Trivia! Don’t Miss out!

Follow Us on Twitter!

JB: @BrownlojCLE

Tom: @thb315