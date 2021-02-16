The Man to Man Podcast Episode VII

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man Podcast, with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) and Tom (@thb315). Today the fellas finish up their free agency special from episdoe Vi, and predict likely landing spots for top free agents. The guys also get into some other NFL news, including the J.J. Watt situation and the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga. The guys finish off the podast with Fill in the Blank, Who Am I?, and of course Trivia! NHL Trivia. Buckle Up, it’s going to be a great ride!
