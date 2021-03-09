Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man Podcast with your hosts JB (@BrownlojCLE) & TB (@thb315. Today the guys have a special guest on. Ex-NFL cheerleader Jennifer Cobb joins the podcast to discuss Team Gateway to A Cure, her soul to sole 5k Walk/Run, and helping out front-line workers during the pandemic. The guys also quiz Jen on some pre-2000 NFL Football. Finally the guys discuss free agency needs in the NFC West and discuss how not having the combine might hurt some prospects but help others. They also close with some baseball trivia. Be sure to tune in, and if you would like to contribute to Jennifer’s Cause we will have the answers for you on the show, along with www.teamgatewaytoacure.org Must-Listen!

*To Donate or Contribute to Helping Cure This Horrible Disease, you can go to www.gatewaytoacure.org and get involved. Or if you just want to find out more about Jen and the cause, check out the website. We look forward to collaborating with Jen and Team Gateway to A Cure in the future. Great Cause, no reason to stand idly by.

