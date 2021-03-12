The Man to Man Podcast Episode XIII

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Man to Man Podcast. On the show today, the guys get into some brief sports topics like NFL Free Agency, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and Myers Leonard’s bad few days. Then they dive deeper into the NFL Off-Season. Fear not March Madness fans! The guys also do a little bit of previewing the conference tournaments this weekend, and give who they think will cut down the nets before the Big Dance. They close the show out with a Mount Rushmore of the Best National Championship Games since 2005. You can download, like, and subscribe to the Man to Man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, ITunes, and wherever else you get your podcasts!
