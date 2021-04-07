The Man To Man Podcast Episode XIX: Gonzaga Will Never Live This Down

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast with your hosts JB and TB. The real question on everyone’s mind is, what happened to the Zags? Nobody saw that coming. JB and TB break down the National Championship Game, and look to the future of college hoops. On a normal day, Sam Darnold getting traded would be headline news, but not today. Still, the guys get into the fiasco that is the NFL. Finally the guys end with a Mount Rushmore, and some trivia. Be sure to tune in! All of our podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts!

