Connect with us

Man To Man Podcast

The Man To Man Podcast Episode XIX: Gonzaga Will Never Live This Down

New Episodes Every Monday and Thursday!!
The Man To Man Podcast Episode XIX

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast with your hosts JB and TB. The real question on everyone’s mind is, what happened to the Zags? Nobody saw that coming. JB and TB break down the National Championship Game, and look to the future of college hoops. On a normal day, Sam Darnold getting traded would be headline news, but not today. Still, the guys get into the fiasco that is the NFL. Finally the guys end with a Mount Rushmore, and some trivia. Be sure to tune in! All of our podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts!

Follow Us on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE & @thb315

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Returns to AEW DYNAMITE This Wednesday

Justin Brownlow

The Man To Man Podcast Episode XIX: Gonzaga Will Never Live This Down

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #72: Spring Is In The Air And Top 10 Catchers

More in Man To Man Podcast