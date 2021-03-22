The Man to Man Podcast Episode XV: Get Your Bets In! (Special Interview With Craig Haley!)

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s show the guys sit down to discuss the wild world of NFL Free Agency. After that the guys finally do their Mount Rushmore of Teams Not to Win the NCAA Tournament. Finally we fill out the rest of our brackets to reveal our final four teams, and national champion. As a bonus, JB sat down with STATS Perform FCS Senior Editor Craig Haley to discuss this year’s FCS Season. They also talk about some FCS Awards, and how NDSU is still a real threat to win the FCS National Championship. You can find this and all of our podcasts on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts. Make sure to hit that like button as well as the subscribe button!
Follow the Fellas On Twitter!
Tom: @thb315
JB: @BrownlojCLE
Bonus: Interview With Stats Perform FCS Senior Editor Craig Haley
PS: Craig Even Emailed Me his Top Ten After This Weekend’s Games (He Knows Way More Than I Do!)
- North Dakota State
- Weber State
- South Dakota State
- James Madison
- North Dakota
- Sam Houston State
- Jacksonville State
- UC Davis
- Delaware
- Southern Illinois
Follow Craig On Twitter: @CraigHaley
