The Man to Man Podcast Episode XVI: All The Slippers Fit

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. Today, the fellas go dancing! March Madness is here and the first weekend was wild. The guys discuss both the Oral Robert’s shockers, players who can take their teams far, and some betting stories. My man Tom celebrated his 21st birthday this weekend in Atlantic City. We get into that. Finally the guys give out some great betting advice. Tom makes everyone hate him by telling the story of how he won hundreds of dollars on free bets, while I lost every game Yesterday. Be sure to click, subscribe, and listen to our podcast. It can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and wherever else you get your podcasts!

