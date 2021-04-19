Connect with us

The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXI: Clowney To The Browns

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast! On today’s show, the fellas get into some big news in the NFL as Jadeveon Clowney signs with the Browns.
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast! On today’s show, the fellas get into some big news in the NFL as Jadeveon Clowney signs with the Browns. On top of that, the guys talk some college football, and finally get back to the one move every team can make to improve their roster. Be sure to tune in today at 2:30​! You can listen, like, download, and subscribe to the Man to Man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts!

