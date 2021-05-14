The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXIV: The Boat Is Back!

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s show the guys break down the Browns and Jets’ schedules. What are the big games? Who should be on upset alert, etc. On top of that the fellas close out the show with some college football news, and a Mount Rushmore of Fast Food Joints. You can listen, like, download, and subscribe to The Man to man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts!
Follow Us on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE & @thb315
