The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXIX: Julio To Nashville & USA Beats Mexico

 

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast! On today’s episode, Tom is back from his mini-vacation (I think he was just working), and we’re all excited.
Today the guys get right into what was the greatest sporting event in the last decade last night, as the United States beat Mexico 3-2 in the Nations League Final. It was exciting and incredible as the US came from behind twice to hoist the trophy. On top of that, they get into the ruthlessness of the Mexican soccer fans, and how the USMNT shouldn’t play anywhere near the border when they play El Tri next.
The guys also talk some NBA playoffs, and discuss Julio Jones to the Titans (Which Tom Predicted). Finally the guys finish the show off with a new segment Buy Your Best. As always you can listen, like, download, and subscribe to The Man to Man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, and anywhere else you get your podcasts!

 

