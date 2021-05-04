Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s episode, Tom is bugging out about finals this week, and JB just wants to talk draft. Who had the best draft? Who had the worst? Which draft picks just didn’t make sense? Finally the guys will give their final draft grades for their respective teams, the Browns and Jets. The fellas will also be doing a Mount Rushmore of Draft Busts. You can listen, download, like, and subscribe to The Man to Man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts!
