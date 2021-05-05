The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXVI: Draft Grades

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s episode, the guys take a deep dive into the draft. Who were the winners? Who reached? Who was the biggest steal? We answer all those questions and more while also giving out our final 2021 NFL Draft grades. Be sure to tune in, and listen, subscribe, like, and download to The Man to Man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever else you get your podcasts!