The Man to Man Podcast Episode XXX: The Return of XXX

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast. On today’s episode the guys get into how great the original XXX was and every other one has sucked. They also get into some NBA Playoff Talk. Are the Bucks Done? Can anybody stop the Nets? We will answer those questions and more. The guys also do some NFL win totals to tell you which way you might want to bet. FInally the guys finish it off with a Mount Rushmore of their favorite candy, that isn’t chocolate! As always, you can listen, download, like, and subscribe to the Man to Man Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts! Gonna be a great show, make sure to tune in!