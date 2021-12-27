The Mavericks Battle With Health And Safety Protocols

As the world continues on its path to normalcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world of sports seems to be only getting worse. Leagues all over the country have been feeling the impact of the Coronavirus, with the NBA leading the charge. Over 90 NBA players have contracted COVID-19 in the past two months, including seven Dallas Mavericks.

Head Coach Jason Kidd has done his best to try and contain the spread. Injured Mavericks, including Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, were not present on the bench with the rest of the team during games.

“We’re trying to stay away from each other as much as possible,” Kidd said on COVID-19 concerns.

Unfortunately, like most other teams, the virus found its way into the locker room, causing Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway Jr., and more to enter health and safety protocols. Doncic, who already missed five games for Dallas with ankle soreness, is now out at least ten more days.

WHO’S OUT:

A total of seven Mavericks are in Health and Safety Protocols:

Luka Doncic

Trey Burke

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Maxi Kleber

Josh Green

Reggie Bullock

JaQuori McLaughlin

Reggie Bullock was the first of the bunch, announced on December 18th, quickly followed by Green, Kleber, and Hardaway Jr. just a few days after. Doncic, Burke, and McLaughlin were the most recent cases.

They will all miss at least ten days to quarantine. Luckily for Dallas, the league is now in talks to shorten the quarantine period for players who tested positive, hoping to get them back in six days rather than ten.

WHO’S IN:

With Porzingis still out due to toe soreness, the Mavericks added Sterling Brown and Frank Ntilikina to the starting lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Brown finally looked comfortable in the Maverick’s offense, shooting 62.5 FG% on the most shots he’s made all season (5-8).

Jalen Brunson has taken Luka’s spot in the starting lineup and has excelled in every way. In nine games without Doncic, Brunson is averaging 19.2 points and 8.0 assists per game. Against Minnesota, Jalen had 28 points on 10-18 FG (55%).

Thanks to the NBA’s Covid Hardship Allowance, the Mavs also made a few additions. Theo Pinson, George King, Marquise Chriss, and Charlie Brown all signed 10-day contracts this past week. Some have suited up for the Mavericks without even practicing with the team.

“They were calling stuff. I had no idea what it was. I was just reading off of my teammates.” said Theo Pinson after playing 20 minutes in his debut without practicing. Photo from NBC DFW (nbcdfw.com)

In his first game with Dallas, Pinson had seven points to go along with four rebounds and four steals. Chriss added six points and eight rebounds. The Mavs have already been struggling enough with a healthy lineup; it will be interesting to see how the Mavericks tackle more bumps in the road.