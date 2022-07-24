Legg, who is now a firefighter in British Columbia, said he always gets a flood of texts or calls whenever the move is accomplished. “I still don’t have that, “Oh, that’s my goal — that’s mine,” Legg said. “It is just so cool to see the different versions of it. I see it every time something new comes up and the new versions and how to do it and how it is evolving.”

‘The Michigan’ propelled in popularity thanks to Trevor Zegras who set his own version of the goal in January. The 20 year-old went viral earlier this season for a highlight-reel assist earlier in the season, when he put the puck on his stick and flipped it over the net to a teammate, who batted it in for a spectacular goal. Following this, Zegras took center stage again with his “Michigan” success. All in one smooth motion, he took the puck away from a group of defenders, skated behind the net, picked it up on his blade, then scooped and flipped it in, over the right shoulder of Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault.  Looking back at the goal weeks later, Zegras still wasn’t sure why he wanted to attempt the move. He mostly just thought it would be fun to try. He said it was just “one of those things I’ve always been drawn to, kind of like the cool play, the extra play.”

Svechnikov’s triumphant ‘Michigan’ goal came in October 2019. He said it came naturally. He had time and space behind the net and simply thought, “Why not?” He pulled it off again two months later. “It is a game-changer,” he said. “It is just so fun and more exciting when you score that type of goal. I feel like it is a skill game,” Svechnikov said. Goals like this improve and grow the game, making it more fun and unique not just to watch but to play as well.