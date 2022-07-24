In a 1996 NCAA University of Michigan game against the University of Minnesota, then 21-year old Mike Legg scored one of the most unique and influential goals in hockey history in which he picked the puck up onto his stick behind the net and wrapped it around into the top corner of the net.

Dubbed ‘The Michigan’ or a ‘lacrosse goal,’ the goal was widely recognized around the hockey world and Legg was awarded “Goal of the Year” by Inside Hockey and the stick he used was donated to the Hockey Hall of Fame. It has since been attempted by many NHL players such as has since been attempted by many other players, including Ryan Getzlaf and Tyler Ennis. The first successful NHL attempt of this move came from Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring against Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich. Svechnikov managed the endeavor a second time against the Winnipeg Jets, scoring on goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Although drafted by the New Jersey Devils in 1993, Mike Legg unfortunately did not make it to the NHL.

Throughout his career, he played for Finnish minor leagues, as well as various ECHL teams.

‘The Michigan’ requires intense hand-eye coordination and impeccable timing. Typically, the goal starts behind the net. The player picks up the puck on the blade of the stick and controls it like a lacrosse player cradling the ball. Then the player lifts up the stick and tucks the puck around the post and into the top of the net, past the back or shoulder of the goaltender. There are variations of the goal, but all share the same general principle. Hockey players typically are taught to race around the net to try to beat the goaltender to the opposite post. But when that happens, there is often a small opening above the goaltender’s shoulder. If a player can lift the puck off the ice and deposit it through the opening, it could translate into a crafty goal, which is what makes ‘The Michigan’ so rare and impressive. “It is a wave of the up-and-coming [players] who have been practicing it and tuning it up across the world,” Legg said. “Really neat to see. I love it.”