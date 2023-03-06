The miracle at Anfield, the victory that will go down as one of the greatest and most significant victories in Liverpool’s history. With Manchester United coming off the Carabao Cup final win, they came into the game as favorites over a struggling Liverpool side who before today sat in seventh in the Premier League. But the unthinkable happened, which will be known as the miracle at Anfield.

Liverpool has not had the best month of February. They lost to 13th place Wolverhampton 3-0 early last month, an embarrassing defeat for the Reds. This followed a 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the UCL after taking a 2-0 lead at home. They’re also out of the FA, Carabao Cup, and are mathematically out of contention for the Premier League title.

United, on the other hand, have been thriving since Erik ten Hag took over the club. They recently beat Barcelona in the Europa League Round of 16, won the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2017, and sit in third place in the Premier League. Everything is going well in Manchester, but encountered a rude awakening on Sunday.

Liverpool welcomed Manchester United at Anfield and they came to play. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah each had two goals, with Roberto Firmino also getting in a goal himself. The game ended 7-0, the largest victory for Liverpool in league history and United’s biggest defeat to Liverpool in history.

Klopp had no words after the miracle at Anfield, seeing greatness in what has been a difficult season. “No words” said Klopp according to ESPN. “Super front foot, super lively, super active. They played great football against the team in form.”

Could this be a new leaf for Liverpool? Just at the beginning of the year, the Reds were tied for 10th with Chelsea, now they have worked themselves up to fifth place and are three points away from securing Champions League football for next season. With a record-breaking victory like this, it is hard to say that Liverpool aren’t back. They’ve not lost in the Premier League in the last four matches and have seemed to find their scoring ways.

As for Manchester United, it’s back to the drawing board after an embarrassing loss. Ten Hag described this defeat as “surprising” thinking that his team was the better side in the first half. However, crucial mistakes from the defense led to holes that Liverpool could not help but penetrate.

Nevertheless, the miracle at Anfield will go down in history, with United having to do plenty of work if they want to continue their good season with the FA Cup and Europa League matches coming up for them. As for Liverpool, their challenge after the miracle at Anfield is to make the top four and look to make another run in the Champions League after digging themselves a 5-2 hole.