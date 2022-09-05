The MLS Playoff dates are set with just about a month left in the season. In the league’s most competitive season yet, we will soon know who will be crowned 2022 MLS Cup Champions.

With the World Cup in Qatar beginning in late November, the MLS playoffs are set to start earlier this year than in previous years. Round one will begin on Oct. 15 to Oct 17 with six games, three in each conference. The highest seed in both the East and the West will get a first round BYE. The team with the highest seed will get home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The conference semi-finals will begin Oct. 20-23 with four games, two from each conference. Winners of each game will advance to the conference finals. The conference finals will take place on the same day on Oct. 30th. The MLS Cup finals will be held on Saturday Nov. 5th at 4pm EST.

LAFC and the Philadelphia Union are the first teams to clinch a playoff berth. If the playoffs ended today, here is what the first-round matchups will look like:

Eastern Conference

#1 Philadelphia Union would have a first-round BYE

#2 Montreal C.F vs. #7 Inter Miami at the Saputo Stadium in Montreal, Canada

#3 New York Red Bulls vs. #6 Columbus Crew at the Red Bulls Arena in Harrison, New Jersey

#4 New York City F.C vs. Orlando City S.C at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York

Western Conference

#1 LAFC would have a first-round BYE

#2 Austin F.C vs. #7 Portland Timbers at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

#3 Minnesota United vs. #6 Real Salt Lake at Allianz Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota

4 F.C Dallas vs. #5 Nashville S.C at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

As it stands, the L.A Galaxy, Seattle Sounders, and Cincinnati F.C will miss the playoffs. The last month of the season will be an interesting one to watch as teams fight for a playoff spot, while other teams fight for the highest seed possible to secure home field advantage. Fans are excited that the MLS Playoff dates are set and hope to see their team be part of the tournament that has been growing in popularity each year.