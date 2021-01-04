The New York Jets Have Fired Adam Gase

Well Jets fans, the dumpster fire is finally over.



The Jets announced late Sunday night that former Head Coach Adam Gase has been relived of his duties with the team.



In a statement to the public, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said “While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization- especially in our leadership positions- it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction.”



“We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019, Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progression we all expected this season.”



“To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of.”



While Johnson’s strong words can give some people hope, I believe that actions speak louder than words, so I’ll believe it when I see it.



The actions we have seen from the Jets since hiring Gase in 2018 are a 9-23 record, the lowest scoring offense in both seasons, and no plan for the future.



The Jets own the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, and have already started their search for a new Head Coach. They have put in a request to interview Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy, as well as Colts’ DC Matt Eberflus.



