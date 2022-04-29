The Perfect Draft: Atlanta Falcons

With just a day left before the 2022 NFL Draft, here at Back Sports Page we’re having our “Perfect Draft”! We’ll put together prospects who would fit perfectly for an NFL team! Here’s my perfect draft for the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta has nine picks total in this year’s draft—five in the top-100. The Falcons need major upgrades at multiple positions so hopefully they can get them in those early picks.

Round 1, Pick 8: Garrett Wilson, WR (Ohio St.)

With Calvin Ridley being suspended for the season and Russell Gage is now in Tampa Bay—the top leading receivers on the roster are Tight End Kyle Pitts and Wide Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. Wilson is a creative receiver with high-end speed and flashes of brilliant full-extension grabs and can be a WR1.

Round 2, Pick 43: Boye Mafe, DL (Minnesota)

This is a super deep class of pass rushers in this draft. If Atlanta decides not to go with an edge rusher on day 1 they can come back on day 2 and find a quality pass rusher. Mafe is a well-built, thick athlete who does a great job of using his hands to soften the edge.

Round 2, Pick 58: John Metchie III, WR (Alabama)

This Wide Receiver class is just as deep in talent this year as well, and the Falcons can load up at the position. Metchie is on track to return to the field by the beginning of the 2022 NFL season after tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game. Metchie has good speed and athleticism, and he combines that with an excellent release set, sharp route-running ability and hip sink, smooth hands, and RAC utility.

Round 3, Pick 74: Abraham Lucas, OT (Washington St.)

Jake Matthews is now the longest-tenured Falcon on the roster and the offensive line still needs much improvement. At 6’6″, 315 pounds, Lucas has a large reach, and his wide base enables him to cover ground efficiently around the edge. Lucas also plays with good knee bend, and he has good leg drive when latched onto opponents.

Round 3, Pick 82: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB (Nebraska)

The Falcons signed veteran cornerback Casey Hayward to be on the opposite side of A.J. Terrell, however Hayward is aging. Corner is a big need for Atlanta as well and if they don’t go with one at eight or early in day 2 they can take a young one here in the 3rd Round. Taylor-Britt is explosive, athletic, and tirelessly physical. He also possesses good ball skills, run-support ability, and the versatility to play in the slot.