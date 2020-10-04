The Real “America’s Team” Stood Up As Browns are 3-1 For The First Time In 19 Years

The stage was set for an exciting shootout of a football game. Dallas went three and out on their first drive, which led to a Cleveland Browns score. Jarvis Landry, yes Landry, threw a 37-yard touchdown to none other than Odell Beckham Jr. to make it 7-0 Cleveland. Dallas struck back pretty quickly with a 43-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Cleveland was forced to punt on their next possession, and the Cowboys took advantage of that as Dak Prescott threaded the needle on a slant route to Amari Cooper for a 20-yard touchdown. As the teeter-totter of a game so far, the next Browns drive was of incredible importance, as they couldn’t afford to go down by double-digits.

First Quarter

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski leaned on the Browns dominant running game, to keep the Browns in the game. Nick Chubb went down with an injury, which will be touched on later, in the first quarter so the other backs needed to step up. Kareem Hunt stepped up and helped move the Browns into the red-zone, where Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to all-pro receiver Beckham Jr. Both of Beckhams’ touchdown receptions should keep him happy and build his confidence, not to mention how much of a confidence booster the two drives were for Mayfield.

Second Quarter

After the Mayfield to Beckham Jr. touchdown, things really started to fall apart for the Cowboys. They got the ball back and Elliott gained one first down, before Prescott got strip sacked by superstar Myles Garrett. The Browns recovered, giving them good field position. It was quick and easy for the Browns as it took them only four plays to score on a Mayfield pass to tight end Austin Hooper, and the Browns were up 21-14.

Mayfield to Hooper 1-Yard TD

The follies weren’t over for the Cowboys. After Cody Parkey kicked it out of the end zone, Elliott carried the ball for 24-yards before fumbling at the very end, which the Browns were very lucky to recover. Looking to capitalize on the fumble the Browns offense went to work with good field position. Sadly, Chubb went down early Hunt stepped, up but so did the other two backs Dontrelle Hilliard and D’Ernest Johnson. All three running backs helped put the ball in the end zone, with Hunt finally breaking through for the two yard touchdown.

The Browns got the ball back before the half and converted that into a field goal to take the lead into halftime 31-14. Yes, that score is correct, the Browns were up on the 31-14 on the Dallas Cowboys at half-time.

Third Quarter

After half, the Browns knew their defense and running game would carry them to the end of the game. The Browns got the ball to start the half, after deferring in the first half. Shockingly, the Browns drove right down the field and increased their lead 38-14 on a Hunt 14-yard scatter into the end zone. Kicker Cody Parkey nailed a field goal with 45-seconds left in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter (Winning Time)

However, the Cowboys were not done yet. With just under two minutes gone in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys struck back on a Tony Pollard three yard scamper into the end zone. That made the score 41-22 Cleveland.

The Browns then went three and out, and the Cowboys were on the move again. In just one minute and fifty-four seconds, Dallas drove down the field and Prescott connected with Dalton Schultz for a 26-yard touchdown reception. The Cowboys converted on the two-point conversion to make it 41-30 Browns. While being in control most of the game, Cleveland fans had to be sweating at this point.

On the ensuing possession, Cleveland, who’s defense really needed a break, punted it back to the Cowboys. Prescott led the Cowboys on an eleven play, 84-yard drive, culminating with a CeeDee Lamb touchdown catch. With the Cowboys converting the two-point conversion, the score stood at 41-38 Cleveland. Cleveland fans had to be on pins and needles at this point.

After the failed onside kick attempt, it took the Browns just one play to put the game on ice. Mayfield handed it off to Hunt on an outside zone play, who then tossed it to Beckham Jr. on the reverse, and Beckham Jr. was off to the races, scoring his third touchdown of the game with a 50-yard rush.

The PAT was blocked by the Cowboys, who then tried to pick it up and advance it. The ball ended up bouncing off the Cowboy’s Jaylon Smith, and into the end zone where the Browns Stephen Carlson landed on it two give the Browns an ugly two point conversion.

Browns Turn PAT into Two Points!

However, the Browns were not out of the water yet. Prescott led the team down the field, using the sidelines, into the red zone.

That is where Prescott finally made his biggest mistake of the day, getting picked off by the Browns Denzel Ward.

With only one timeout left in his pocket, Dallas coach Mike McCarthy knew the game was pretty much on ice.

The Browns ran the ball twice for a first down, which then led the Browns to get in the victory formation where Baker Mayfield took a knee to run out the clock. The final score at Jerry’s World: 49-38 Browns victory.

Post-Game Analysis

What does this mean for both teams involve, you ask. Well, for the Browns this means that not only do the Browns have the best rushing attack in the NFL, they have the best and it’s not really close. Last year Freddie Kitchens was too quick to abandon the run, while this year, Stefanski has leaned on the rushing attack as the focal point of their offense.

We also learned that, if you have an ample amount of talent in the backfield, it opens up the passing game quite well.

Finally, even though we knew this, if you have a superstar like Odell Beckham Jr., you get him the ball and let him make plays, which he did today catching two touchdowns, and running for another.

Hold your horses there, Cleveland fans. There was a lot out there on the field that needs improvement. Tackling, especially late, was sub-par. The Browns could also try and find a real compliment to Myles Garrett, because Olivier Vernon is just not the answer. That trade was an absolute bust for the Browns, as they parted ways with all-pro right guard Kevin Zeitler, to get Vernon in return.

Finally the whole second half was a letdown from the Browns defense. They were playing loose coverage, not blitzing Prescott as much, and overall just playing timid, not to letting the deep pass hurt them.

The defense, minus Garrett, was something to improve on this week in film and in practice.

In all the chaos that was this match-up, Chubb being ruled out after his injury in the first quarter, is something Browns fans and opponents alike need to keep an eye on. Chubb walked gingerly off the field, with an apparent knee injury. He will have an MRI on his knee this coming week.

While losing the best running back in the league is a huge loss, Hunt, Hilliard, and Johnson can carry the load for a large part of the season. Obviously we wish the best to Chubb, who is one of the nicest and quietest, superstars in the league.

As for what we learned from the Cowboys, they are what we thought they were, to quote the great coach Dennis Green. Without Vander Esch and Lee, the defense struggled mightily in rush defense. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy celebrated Halloween early, as he decided to dress like late Browns coach Freddie Kitchens and abandoned the run game early on.

When you have a back like Ezekiel Elliott, you should ride him to open up play-action. However, for most of the second half, Elliott didn’t carry the ball as much. The Cowboys put the ball in quarterback Dak Prescott’s hand far too early. Prescott was great today, minus the strip sack and Ward interception. He passed for over 500-yards, and did everything he could to keep the Cowboys in the game.

In the end though, Prescott wasn’t enough as coach Mike McCarthy’s seat got a little bit warmer today.

Enjoy this Browns fans, seriously enjoy this. For most of you, you have never seen winning football in your lives, at least at the professional level. Next week the streaking 3-1 Browns host the Indianapolis Colts.

While the reeling Dallas Cowboys get lucky as they host the dreadful New York “Football” Giants. Jerry Jones, cannot be happy with the Cowboy’s 1-3 record, and whispers around the Dallas building could be gaining momentum. Maybe Jason Garrett wasn’t that bad, huh Jerry.

