The Rundown 10.25.23 – Way Too Early MVP Talk After Opening Night

Well, we’re only two games into the 78th season of the National Basketball Association, but with the league featuring top tier teams and top tier names for their Opening Night games, it’s tempting to start talking about considerations for Most Valuable Player.

While that may seem as premature as a 12 year old’s first exposure to Las Vegas or Bourbon Street, some performances did stick out rather prominently in last night’s games.

Nikola Jokic

It’s easy to give the early nod to Nikola Jokic, especially after he posted his 107th career triple double against the Los Angeles Lakers, in the Opening Night 119-107 win for the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. Jokic looked at ease, dropping 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in his first defense of the Nuggets’ title. To be honest, it hardly looked like he broke a sweat, much different than the weight of carrying the Nuggets against the Miami Heat just a few months ago. To go out on Night One and lead like that makes it easy to see why people jump on the Jokic bandwagon.

Anthony Davis

In the first half, Anthony Davis looked like he belonged right there alongside Jokic in the MVP conversation. David ended up with 17 points and eight rebounds in the game, and looked washed up in the second half of the game, despite the Lakers switching Rui Hachimura onto Jokic throughout much of the latter stages of the game. To be honest, newcomer Taurean Prince had a better outing. That’s the knock on Davis – lack of consistency. He’ll need to improve that to remain in the running. But it’s just one game.

Devin Booker

Media and voters may have to consider Devin Booker as a viable MVP candidate this season. Booker led the Phoenix Suns to victory No. 1 last night against his former backcourt teammate, Chris Paul, and the Golden State Warriors, 108-104. Booker posted a game high 32 points and added six rebounds and eight dimes. Booker also put the Suns up for good with just under five minutes left in the game scoring a lay-up and then a three-pointer to seal the deal without Bradley Beal.

LeBron James

And, of course, it can’t be an MVP conversation without someone mentioning LeBron James’ name, so that might as well be me. Granted, James’ minutes were monitored with 29 played; but the ageless talent made the most of his time on the court, despite the loss. James held a commanding presence with a team-high 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. James shot .625 from the field, only Prince and Christian Wood shooting better at .750 on the night. James was also incredible in coaching his teammates through situations if you paid attention to the audio during times out.

Players like Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler get their turns tonight, while others under consideration like Giannis Antetokuonmpo and Damian Lillard tip on Thursday evening. And Kevin Durant could be in the running as well, despite a modest 18 last night.

TONIGHT’S GAMES

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets Washington Wizards

Indiana Pacers Boston Celtics

New York Knicks Houston Rockets

Orlando Magic Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat Cleveland Cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder

Chicago Bulls Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs Portland Trailblazers

Los Angeles Clippers

