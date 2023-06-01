The story of Luton Town is something special in football. A team playing in non-league football fought all the way up to Premier League promotion for the first time since 1992. A nearly 30-year absence from top-tier football, Luton Town’s story is one of the best in recent years, with a dream becoming a reality for the small-town club.

History

Luton Town is located about 40 miles north of London with a population of 220,000. They joined the first division of English football in 1974. They spent about 11 seasons in the top tier until the club joined to what is now the third division of English football after finishing last during the 1991-92 season. Years after weren’t great for Luton Town as financial hardships dropped them to non-league football in 2009.

This called for new management. John Still took over the managerial role in 2013 and won the conference league title that following year, bringing them back to the professional level. Luton Town spent just two seasons in League Two until they won promotion to League One. After winning the title in just one season, the team saw themselves in the Championship for the 2019/20 season.

The road to the Premier League was still a long way, but the team continued to stay competitive to remain in the second tier of English football. Luton Town were close to Premier League promotion in 2022, but lost the play-in match against Huddersfield United. In November of 2022, Rob Edwards took over the managerial role and brought them all the way to the Champions League Promotion finals. They faced off against fifth-place Coventry City in a shootout that took the match to penalties, where Luton Town came out victorious.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s Road to the EPL

Luton Town made history for being the first club to go from non-league football to the Premier League. What is an even better story is the one of Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. He grew up in Hendon, England, and spent his youth career at the Boreham Wood farm system.

By the time he was 17 years old, he signed with Championship side West Ham United at the time. Once the team got promotion in 2012, Mpanzu struggled to get a spot with the senior team. This led to a loan to non-league football side Luton Town in 2013.

His hopes of playing in the Premier League were very slim after his loan became permanent the following year. This never stopped him from underperforming as he was part of the side that successfully jumped from League Two, League One, Championship, and now the Premier League all within 10 years. Once officially playing in the EPL, he’ll become the first to go from non-league to the EPL with one club.

Kenilworth Road

With Luton Town’s promotion, they are expected to get an estimated 105 million dollars. This money will help renovate Kenilworth Road. The stadium has a capacity of only 10,356, which will be the smallest one for next season.

One of the best players in Europe will head to the small town, entering the stadium through some people’s backyards. However, the reason that Luton Town needs to be renovated is their commentary booth does not meet Premier League requirements. They are estimated to spend between $10-12 million dollars to bring it up to regulations.

It will be exciting to see Luton Town compete in one of the best leagues in the world. A dream that did not seem nearly possible 10 years ago, is becoming a reality for the small English Town.