Who are the top five most skillful MLS Players this season?

We have seen an abundance amount of talent in the MLS this season. More South American and European players are signing for MLS clubs and been making the league more competitive each year. Here is a list of the top 5 most skilled players in the league this season:

Hany Mukhtar- Nashville S.C

Mukhtar has by far been one of the most skillful MLS players this season. From Berlin Germany, the 27-year-old midfielder has been tearing the league apart. Mukhtar both scores and is a play maker. As an attacking midfielder, Mukhtar has scored 21 goals so far this season that currently leads the league in goals scored. He also has seven assists with 74 chances created and a total of 145 crosses.

Mukhtar is smart when it comes to placement of his goals, always knowing the right place to score the ball. He can also score all types of goals: headers, from the spot, free kicks, inside and outside the box. Before joining Nashville in 2020, Mukhtar played a few seasons in the Bundesliga and grew up playing soccer in Germany. Like the style play of Germans, Mukhtar has amazing vision and skills on the ball that makes it difficult for opposing defenders to stop.

Cristian Arango- LAFC

Arango has been a surprise breakout player for LAFC, especially by his recent form of late. The 27-year-old from Colombia is playing in his second season for the club and has been an exceptional striker. Arango was among the players snub for the MLS All Star game, however that did not stop him from preforming at his highest level. He currently leads the team with 14 goals and is tied for the most goals in the league.

Arango is very good at identifying the right runs to make and has amazing ball skills. Under the shadows of Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale, Arango has been LAFC’s most important part of their current run for another Supporter Shield title. Arango learned most of his skills while playing for Portugal for both Desportivo Aves and Tondela. He has also already appeared in the Colombian national team last year against Paraguay during World Cup qualifiers.

Emmanuel Reynoso-Minnesota United

Minnesota United are having a great season, all thanks to Emmanuel Reynoso. The Argentinian is having a superb season in his third season in Minnesota. He has already doubled his total of goals from last season with 10 so far along with five assists. Not a big goal scorer, but Reynoso is a natural center midfielder that is always looking to create plays that makes him one of the most skillful MLS players this season. He has created 66 chances with 205 crosses in 26 games so far.

Though battling ankle injuries, all of Reynoso’s goals this season have been beautiful goals or important clutch goals. His experience playing for Boca Juniors for three seasons has shown in the MLS. He has incredible vision of the field and extremely skillful with the ball. Reynoso leads the team with goals and is a difference maker on the pitch and he hopes to lead Minnesota far during the playoffs.

Sebastian Dirussi-Austin F.C

In Austin F.C second year in the MLS, they are amongst the league’s best teams and have the potential to make a strong run to an MLS Cup. Austin would not be on the run they are in without the dominance of 26-year-old Argentinian Sebastian Dirussi. He struggled last season in the league with a poor Austin F.C team. However, he proved what he is capable of this season and grew to be the leader of the club. Though an attacking midfield, Dirussi has a style of play of a striker. He always knows where the net is and finds any way to get the ball into the net. He also always find the right place to be and has amazing technique with the ball.

With 20 goals so far this season he sits second in the golden boot race, just one goal behind Hany Mukhtar. He is also a heavy favorite for MLS MVP because of his impact to the club. Dirussi played four seasons with Zenit St. Petersburg with experience playing in the Champions League. With European clubs drawing interest in the young Argentina, Dirussi has been very special to the league and has delivered electrifying moments for Austin this season.

Carlos Gil- New England Revolution

Reigning MLS MVP Carlos Gil is one of the league’s best midfielders. He was the reason the Revolution had one of their best regular seasons with a Supporter Shield win. They also broke MLS season points record with 73 points in 2021. Gil delivered 18 regular seasons assist that top the league with only four goals to his name. He plays a more central midfield position that controls both the offensive and defensive middle of the field. Though the Revolution are having a very poor season, Gil is still one of the league’s most skillful MLS players with 95 chances creates at 213 crosses in the midfield so far.

He is a magician on the field with his vision to look for players and creating accurate crosses for the offense. He is also one of the best in identifying runs and passing the ball to the channels for the attack. With six goals so far this season, he has already beat his total from last year, but because of the Revolution struggles this season, has only totaled eight assists. Regardless, the young Spaniard is among the league’s greats and will continue to show that as the season goes on.

Honorable Mentions:

Lorenzo Insigne-Toronto F.C

The 31-year-old veteran Italian was one of the big-name players who made a move to the MLS during the summer transfer window. Insigne is a long-time member of the Italian national team who has appeared in two World Cup and two Euro Cups and was part of the squad who won the Euro Cup in 2020. He also spent 11 seasons with Napoli while playing several Champions Leagues games with the team. He is an extremely fast dribbler with great vision on the ball. In nine games played Insigne already has five goals including an incredible volley against Montreal on Sunday. He will be huge for Toronto for next season in hopes to turn the club around in 2023.

Ricard Puig-L.A Galaxy

The move from Barcelona to the Galaxy surprised many football fans, but it has been a big plus for the league. Puig struggled for appearances in Barcelona and decided to come to the MLS in hopes to turn his career around. In his third appearance for the Galaxy, he scored a screamer during the 89th minute of the game to tie the game against Toronto last Wednesday. Puig looks to help the Galaxy make the playoffs and continue to show his technique to the league in hopes to get his career back on the right track.