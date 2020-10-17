Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared Zero, Tyrone Stallworth and Tommy Smith
In this episode the boys discusses some playoff baseball and the race to the World Series, along with previewing 10/18 football matchups. The boys will also be having a GOAT debate.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).
You can follow Jared on Twitter @journalistjzero, Tyrone on Instagram @Ty_Talksports and Tommy Smith on Twitter @TommySmith1515
Featured Articles
-
The Trifecta/ 5 hours ago
The Trifecta 10/17
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared...
-
MLB/ 7 hours ago
Which Bullpen Arms Should The Mets Sign For 2021?
With Steve Cohen taking over the New York Mets in November there is a...
-
Features/ 8 hours ago
Cy Young on horizon for Darvish?
The 2020 season was fittingly a roller coaster season for the Chicago Cubs. They...
-
Exit Velo/ 1 day ago
Exit Velo #51: Takeaways from the League Championship Series
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Exit Velo with your hosts Adam...