Connect with us

The Trifecta

The Trifecta 10/17

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared Zero, Tyrone Stallworth and Tommy Smith

In this episode the boys discusses some playoff baseball and the race to the World Series, along with previewing 10/18 football matchups. The boys will also be having a GOAT debate.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).

You can follow Jared on Twitter @journalistjzero, Tyrone on Instagram @Ty_Talksports and Tommy Smith on Twitter @TommySmith1515

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Off Topic: Thunder Rosa Interview Highlights

Tracy Graven

Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?

Ryan Truland

UFC On ESPN+ 38: Staff Picks

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #51: Takeaways from the League Championship Series

Eric Webb

D’Antoni To Coach in Brooklyn?

More in The Trifecta