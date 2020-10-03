Connect with us

The Trifecta

The Trifecta – 10/3

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared Zero, Tyrone Stallworth and Tommy Smith

In this episode the boys discusses COVID-19 affects on the NFL so far, as well as give their predictions on which players will be winning awards at the end of the season.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).

You can follow Jared on Twitter @journalistjzero, Tyrone on Instagram @Ty_Talksports and Tommy Smith on Twitter @TommySmith1515

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Big Blue Report: The Week That Was..

Tracy Graven

Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?

Ryan Truland

J.P. Saint Louis Plans To Implement “Mauling” Style

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #49: The Wild Card Series lives up to its namesake

Eric Webb

Was Brooklyn’s 2019-20 Season A Waste?

More in The Trifecta