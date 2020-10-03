The Trifecta – 10/3

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared Zero, Tyrone Stallworth and Tommy Smith

In this episode the boys discusses COVID-19 affects on the NFL so far, as well as give their predictions on which players will be winning awards at the end of the season.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).

You can follow Jared on Twitter @journalistjzero, Tyrone on Instagram @Ty_Talksports and Tommy Smith on Twitter @TommySmith1515