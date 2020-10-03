Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared Zero, Tyrone Stallworth and Tommy Smith
In this episode the boys discusses COVID-19 affects on the NFL so far, as well as give their predictions on which players will be winning awards at the end of the season.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).
You can follow Jared on Twitter @journalistjzero, Tyrone on Instagram @Ty_Talksports and Tommy Smith on Twitter @TommySmith1515
Featured Articles
-
The Trifecta/ 8 hours ago
The Trifecta – 10/3
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Trifecta with your hosts Jared...
-
The Rundown w/T-Money/ 11 hours ago
Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?
Have the Boston Celtics left the bubble yet? Can someone run and check? Please?...
-
Big Blue Report/ 12 hours ago
Big Blue Report: The Week That Was..
As the New York Giants prepare for the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, Big...
-
Features/ 1 day ago
Georgia Bulldogs 2020 Breakout Players
The Georgia Bulldogs are back and better and ready to take on the season...