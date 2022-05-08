The UCL Finals are Set

Liverpool is continuing yet another elite season with the likes of Mohammad Salad and company. They faced Villareal in the semi-finals, who knocked out Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Liverpool dominated the first leg with a 2-0 win at Anfield.

During the second leg, Villareal scored within the first three minutes of the game. They also scored another goal right before half to give them a 2-0 lead at the half. Liverpool responded with three goals in the second half to win 5-2 on aggregates.

The Real Madrid and Manchester City game involved more goals and a dramatic finish. City went up early in the first leg in Manchester 2-0 in the first twelve minutes of the games. Benzema scored for Real Madrid to make it 2-1 before the half. The final score was 4-3 in favor of Manchester City heading into the second leg in Madrid.

Only needed one goal to tie it, Real Madrid fought the whole game to get a goal in the back of the net, until Riyad Mahrez scored in the 73rd minute to make Real Madrid’s chances for the final very slim. In a miraculous comeback, Rodrygo scored in both the 89th minute and the 90th minute to do the impossible and give Real Madrid a chance to win.

Benzema scored the game winning goal on a penalty kick in overtime to give Real Madrid a 3-1 win. This game will be known as one of the best come from behind wins in Champions League history.

Real Madrid have won the most European/UEFA Champions leagues titles with thirteen. Liverpool looks for revenge from the 2018 finals, especially Mohammed Salah. Salah left the game early with an injury in the early minutes during the finals in 2018. Real Madrid later went on to win the game 3-1.

“I’m so excited, I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final” said Salah to BBC. “We lost in the [2018] final, it was a sad day for all of us and I think it is revenge time. I’m sure it is going to be a tough game, they beat a lot of good teams so we just need to focus on the game.”

Liverpool’s head coach Jurgen Klopp and Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti look to win their second UCL title with their teams.

It will be an action-packed game with the two best teams in Europe battle out in Paris on May 28.