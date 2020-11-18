The US Men National Team’s Future Looks Bright

Strong Squad

With a scoreless draw against Wales on November 12th, and dominating performance against Panama Nov. 16th, beating the Panamanian side 6-2. The USMNT put the future of the team in full display during the international break, and that future looks bright. The soccer team showed depth when it comes to player talent. Which there is no shortage of. There were plenty of new faces on the American side, many of whom are young and playing for top teams around the World.

Giovani Reyna – Borussia Dortmund

Serginho Dest – FC Barcelona

Konrad De La Fuente – FC Barcelona

Weston Mckinnie – Juventus

Matt Miazga – Anderlecht

Tyler Adams – Leipzig

Yunus Musah – Valencia

Ulysses Llanez – Wolfsburg (on loan to Heerenveen)

Richard Ledezma – PSV Eindhoven

Owen Otasowie – Wolverhamptom Wanderers

Chris Richards – Bayern Munich

Johnny Cardoso – Sport Club Internacional (Brasil)

Sebastian Soto – Norwich (on loan to SC Telstar)

Timothy Weah – Lile

Antonee Robinson – Fulham

John Brooks – Wolfsburg

Zack Steffen – Manchester City

Those were the players tasked with giving the US a new face and a brighter future in International soccer. The strong squad demonstrated skills, abilities, and tactical organization in every area of the field. And with the absence of another young star, Christian Pulisic, the strong squad could be made even stronger.

USMNT Roster: https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2020/11/usmnt-roster-announcement-berhalter-24-players-november-camp-friendlies-wales-panama

Expectations For Qatar 2022

If you follow soccer you know how unpredictable this sport can be. However, we can rest assured that the U.S will qualify for the World Cup, and have its best performance in history. There are many reasons why expectations should be high. But the main one is, that the player’s trajectory have been in an upward trend. If that the development continues to grow and their chemistry with the USMNT gets molded. We can be looking at a “Team-to-beat” status for the years to come. Expectations for Qatar 2022 would be to reach the semi-finals, and demonstrate to the World that there is a new nation ready to compete.

Always Room For Improvement

Great talent and skills are not the only thing that a team needs to win. Unfortunately, one of the greatest attributes this team has is also its weakness. Age, which translates to, experience. The team is still very young, many of the players are recently turning 18. Which leaves room for what we call in the business “rookie mistakes”. We saw a glimpse of that in the game against Panama with the two goals the team conceded. Against a team like Panama it is not a problem, but against a dangerous team, that could mean game over. There is always room for improvement and for this team it means making mistakes and learning from them. With such a young team, coach Gregg Berhalter’s job is to manage the team’s mentality just as much as the physical and tactical. Which may be easier said than done.

Optimistic About The Future

With the right pieces in play and proper coaching, the future of the team looks bright. It could mean an end of an era and the beginning of a new one. A future where both men and women’s soccer is celebrated and acknowledged around the World. Paving a path for newer generations to carry the torch and light the fire in the American people’s hearts.

If you want to read my take on why soccer is not as popular in the US click the link.

http://www.backsportspage.com/why-is-soccer-not-as-popular-in-the-u-s/