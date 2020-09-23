The WNBA Western Semi Conference is Back

Last Sunday, three Seattle Storm players tested inconclusive for Coronavirus. This, of course, is the WNBA’s worst nightmare, especially with all the pursuits to isolate the players from the rest of the world. Today, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx will start the Western Semi Conference series.

These last two days have primarily involved diligently strategizing with perspective player health experts The three players were isolated. The inclusive tests all contained different threshold counts, therefore retests have been taken, two out of the three player’s results were negative. Currently, there is only one more test that has not come back with conclusive results. Commissioner Engelbert never disclosed the total number of inclusive or positive reports, however she says there weren’t “many”.

“We are using different tools and technologies, some take longer than others…That’s why we are not getting everyone’s at once. The tests on Sunday were administered on Saturday,” explained Engelbert.

“One of the reasons we are doing testing so often is that if someone is confirmed positive in the bubble, we’re getting them out of the situation before actually affecting (anyone). We all know who complex this virus is. We have to evaluate all the tools and data that we have.”

As far as the new bubble rules, there has not been any major changes. There has not been any solved resolutions on how to completely end this mishap. Commissioner Engelbert is sure transportation was not the cause of the inclusive tests, however the WNBA has now administered rapid Covid tests to all players.

Engelbert’s primary concern is the health of the players and is adamant in wanting to “ensure the integrity of the bubble.”