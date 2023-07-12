The Yankees Finally Have A Competent Hitting Coach

After firing Dillon Lawson, the New York Yankees should finally have a competent hitting coach in former player Sean Casey.

Dillon Lawson Fired

After spending four seasons with the New York Yankees organization, the Yankees have fired Dillon Lawson as their hitting coach, and rightfully so. He spent the first three seasons as a Yankees minor league hitting coordinator before earning the promotion this season. He had previously been part of the Kansas City Royals organization after making the jump from the college ranks.

Lawson was the fifth hitting coach for New York in the last ten years. Hopefully, the Yankees’ new hitting coach can last longer and be more impactful.

First Time for Everything, Right Cashman?

Brian Cashman has been the general manager of the New York Yankees since February of 1998. Since then, he has never fired a coach during the regular season. However, after finally firing Lawson, that unusual box can be checked off. He was fired after an embarrassing 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, a game the Yankees were leading 4-1 after six innings. The last in-season coaching change was Nardi Contreras replacing Billy Connors in July 1995 as pitching coach.

Abysmal Offense

On paper, the Yankees have one of the best offenses in the league, with sluggers such as OF Aaron Judge, OF Giancarlo Stanton, and 1B Anthony Rizzo. However, the Bronx Bombers have struggled mightily this season. Their .231 batting average is 28th in the league, ahead of only the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland Athletics.

Even worse, in the 31 games the Yankees have played without Judge, they are hitting .218 as a team and are 14-17. Despite Judge being the reigning AL MVP, one man should not have that much of an impact on a lineup, especially considering the type of players surrounding Judge.

Top of the Order Not Stepping Up

The top of the order has been horrendous. Stanton is hitting a career-low .203 and Rizzo is hitting .168 with no homers and seven RBIs since hurting his neck in a collision May 28. Rizzo is on pace to be in one of the biggest home run droughts of his career. 3B Josh Donaldson is batting a putrid .152, while INF DJ LeMahieu is hitting .220 after slumping last September because of a toe injury and then missing the playoffs.

Unlikely Hero Doing Lawson’s Job

One of the team’s best prospects in C Austin Wells may have recently rejuvenated rookie SS Anthony Volpe just from a simple dinner party. After enjoying some nice chicken parmesan, Wells pointed out a few tips for Volpe with his batting stance. Since then, Volpe has been raking as in his first game since the dinner, he had two doubles to help beat the New York Mets 7-6.

Also, in his last ten games, he has nine hits. Volpe has also had no issues driving in runs, as he is now fourth on the team in RBIs with 33.

What Casey Brings

The Yankees named Sean Casey as the new hitting coach until the end of the season. Casey is a former player who was a three-time All-Star and a .302 career hitter in his 12-year MLB career. He was teammates with manager Aaron Boone with the Cincinnati Reds from 1998-2003. Boone had high praise for Casey, as he mentioned his passion for hitting is infectious and he is great at inspiring and motivating players. In recent years, Casey has been an MLB Network analyst and often breaks down players’ swings and approaches at the plate.

To make a push for the playoffs, the Yankees need motivation, and the time is now to tap into their potential. The Yankees are currently fourth in the AL East with a 49-42 record. They do not hold a wild card position and are just one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox.

*******************************************************