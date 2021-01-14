The Zero Technique Football Podcast: 1/13/21

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your hosts Ryan Stern and Derek Mountain.

It’s Divisional Round Week! In this episode the guys will take a look at the new coaching vacancies in the NFL. Did the Eagles make the right decision firing Doug Pederson? Then, it’s time to break down the 4 games this Divisional Round Weekend.

Will the Browns continue to shock the league and give the Chiefs a scare? Will the Bills/Ravens game go down as an all-time great? What should we expect from 2 40+ future Hall Of Fame QBs in this 3rd meeting of the year?

