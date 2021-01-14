The Zero Technique Football Podcast: 1/13/21

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your hosts Ryan Stern and Derek Mountain.
It’s Divisional Round Week! In this episode the guys will take a look at the new coaching vacancies in the NFL. Did the Eagles make the right decision firing Doug Pederson? Then, it’s time to break down the 4 games this Divisional Round Weekend.
Will the Browns continue to shock the league and give the Chiefs a scare? Will the Bills/Ravens game go down as an all-time great? What should we expect from 2 40+ future Hall Of Fame QBs in this 3rd meeting of the year?
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). You can follow the guys on Twitter. Ryan is @rstern33 and Derek is @DerekMountain, and follow the show @zerotechpod.
