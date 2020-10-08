Connect with us

The Zero Technique Football Podcast – 10/7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzmDMc4IO9Q

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your hosts Ryan Stern and Derek Mountain

In this episode the guys will be joined by Terry McCormick, Tennessee Titans beat writer for TitanInsider.com to talk about the current state of the team as they battle the coronavirus spread. Then the guys will give their 2 biggest takeaways from Week 4. And then the boys will wrap it up with their Week 5 picks and key things they’re looking for this weekend.

Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).

You can follow the guys on Twitter. Ryan is @rstern33 and Derek is @DerekMountain, and follow the show @zerotechpod.

