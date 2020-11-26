The Zero Technique Football Podcast: 11/24

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your hosts Ryan Stern and Derek Mountain.
In this episode the guys will take a look at the big news in football, like the Ravens Covid outbreak that could put their Thanksgiving Night showdown against Pittsburgh and how Sports Illustrated should be condemned for reporting the death of Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul before any confirmation. Then the guys will give their takeaways from Week 11. And they’ll look ahead to Week 12 and wrap up the show with picks and top Thanksgiving football moments.
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).
You can follow the guys on Twitter. Ryan is @rstern33 and Derek is @DerekMountain, and follow the show @zerotechpod.
