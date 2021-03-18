Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your hosts Ryan Stern and Derek Mountain.
We have reached the beginning of the new league year. Trades are now complete and free agency has taken over the headlines. We’ll break down the biggest moves over the past few days.
Over the past couple weeks, we have looked into each of the teams (in draft order) and break down their own free agents, who they may look at in free agency, and players they could go after in the Draft. We will wrap up with picks 28-32 (Saints, Packers, Bills, Chiefs, Bucs) and look at the 3 teams that don’t have a pick (Texans, Seahawks, Rams).
Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram). You can follow the guys on Twitter. Ryan is @rstern33 and Derek is @DerekMountain, and follow the show @zerotechpod.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 2 weeks ago
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Scouting Report
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker, Notre Dame Height: 6’ 1-1/2” Weight: 215 lbs Projected 40 time:...
-
NFL/ 60 mins ago
The Zero Technique Football Podcast: 3/17
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with...
-
Features/ 1 day ago
A’s Spring Training Heats Up, As Team Looks Like A Major Contender This Season
New and old talent flashes for the A's in the second week of spring...
-
Big Blue Report/ 2 days ago
Big Blue Report: Giants Loose Tomlinson To Vikings; Zeitler Signs With Ravens
With NFL Free Agency up and running, things were very quiet in East Rutherford...
-
NBA/ 2 days ago
Grizzlies Film Study: Ja Morant’s Misunderstood Night
15 points, 4 assists, three rebounds. While that might be a promising statline for...