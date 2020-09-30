Connect with us

The Zero Technique Football Podcast 9/30/2020

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of The Zero Technique Football Podcast with your hosts Ryan Stern and Derek Mountain.

In this episode the guys discuss takeaways from Week 3 in the NFL and how the NFL is going to handle its first experience with a small team Covid outbreak, the Tennessee Titans.

Then the boys will make their TNF, MNF, Giants and Eagles picks for Week 4 and will wrap up the show with special guest John Laub of footballdiehards.com.

They will discuss the players that have surprised them the most over the first couple weeks, for the better and for the worse. Follow the show and the archives at www.backsportspage.com and on the Back Sports Page social media platforms (Twitter ,Facebook, and Instagram).

You can follow the guys on Twitter. Ryan is @rstern33 and Derek is @DerekMountain, and follow the show @zerotechpod.

